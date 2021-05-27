Indian Covid variant outbreak 'well-contained' in Shropshire

An outbreak of variant Covid cases seems to be under control according to health officials

Public Health England and Telford & Wrekin Council launched a testing drive last week after a number of variant Covid cases were discovered in Newport – at the Burton Borough School.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin's Director for Public Health, has praised the public response to the request for people to get tested, and reiterated the call for people to come forward.

She said more than 1,200 tests had been carried out at a site set up in Newport.

She said: "Our cases continue to be low, which is great news.

"However, the virus is still with us and local outbreaks might continue to happen. When they do, we need to act quickly, together with the community affected, to promptly contain every outbreak through immediate isolation of positive cases, testing and enhanced contact tracing.

“This is what we’ve done following the recent confirmation of a small number of cases with one of the Indian variants in Newport.

“This outbreak has been well contained and the Newport community also played an important part in reducing the risk of it spreading further.

“I would like to thank everyone who responded to our call for getting a PCR test as a precaution. Over 1,200 tests were done at the new PCR testing site in Newport in the last week and PCR testing kits have also been delivered by secondary schools in the area to families."

Analysis

Mrs Noakes said test results are still being examined to determine if there have been more instances of the variant infection.

She said: "It takes time for all test results to be analysed in the testing lab and for Public Health England to confirm whether there are any variants present – as such, we will be able to update more on this in the coming weeks.

“Following Newport community testing, we haven’t had so far any escalation in positive cases which again re-assures us that the outbreak is well-managed.

“To eliminate any risk and as a precaution, we continue to strongly encourage all secondary-school aged children in Newport, their extended families and support bubbles to have a PCR test, if they haven’t had one already in the last week – even if they show no symptoms and even if the adults in the families have been vaccinated.

“The walk-through testing centre located at Shuker Playing Fields, Sports and Social Club, Barnmeadow Road, TF10 7TP continues to be open until Saturday, May 29 – 11am to 6pm weekdays and 9am to 3pm on Saturday, May 29.