Shropshire health chief urges those 30 and over to book jabs

The 30 and overs can now come forward and get their Covid vaccination

With the Covid vaccination programme continuing, more than 500,000 doses have now been delivered in the county.

Across the border in Mid Wales there have been another 157,500 doses administered.

Now people 30 and over in Shropshire are being encouraged to book themselves in for a vaccination.

It is the latest milestone on the road to ensuring the entire adult population has received a Covid vaccine.

Dr John Pepper, GP and Chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCGs, said there had been "remarkable progress" in the rollout so far.

He said that the quicker people come forward and get vaccinated, the quicker the county can get "back to normal".

Getting back to normal

He said: “We are pleased to be able to invite everyone aged 30 and over to come and get their Covid-19 vaccine.

“It is so important to have the vaccine as soon as you are offered it, so that we can all play our part in protecting ourselves, the people around us and getting back to normal.

“In Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin our staff and volunteers are making good progress giving the vaccine and recently we administered our 500,000th dose.

"This is remarkable progress and we should be proud of the success of the vaccine programme to date.”

The most recent figures from the government showed that half of people in the Shropshire Council area had received both doses of the vaccine.

In Telford & Wrekin the figure is two in five.

Jabs

For Shropshire 120,975 people had received both jabs by May 16 – 45 per cent of those aged 16 and over. Of those to have received both jabs, 109,628 were aged 40 and over – 58 per cent of the age group.

It means 11,347 people aged between 16 and 39 have received both doses.

In Telford & Wrekin 56,035 people had received both jabs by May 16 – 39 per cent of those aged 16 and over.

The figures show that of those to have received both jabs, 48,955 were aged 40 and over – 55 per cent of the age group.

Another 7,080 people aged between 16 and 39 have also received both doses in the borough.

In Powys 96 per cent of people in Priority Groups 1 to 9, have received their first dose, and over two-thirds – 67 – have received received double-dose protection.