'Serious concerns' over track and trace system in some Shropshire pubs and restaurants

People are being urged to pro-actively provide test and trace details at pubs and restaurants, and to report businesses not taking them.

Frances Darling, the head of trading standards and licensing at Shropshire Council, has urged people to be 'pro-active' in providing details when they go out – and to report businesses not following the rules.

The use of track and trace is seen as one of the key measures in keeping Covid infection rates down as lockdown comes to an end.

The council has said that visits to premises have shown up instances where people are not being asked for details.

In a statement, the authority said: "Recent reports received and the outcome of monitoring visits undertaken across the county by council officers has highlighted serious concerns that not all customers are being asked for their contact details."

Hospitality businesses are legally required to ask every customer over the age of 16 to provide their name and contact details and to display an official NHS QR poster so that customers can ‘check in’ using the NHS Covid-19 app – as an alternative to providing their contact details.

Mrs Darling said: "We understand that our hospitality businesses have a great deal to think about and it is very challenging to comply with all the Covid-19 requirements expected of them.

Critical

"We want to support them in their efforts to recover from the serious economic impact that Covid-19 has had on them; however, to do this, it is critical that they comply with the Covid-19 requirements.

“Customers have a huge part to play in helping businesses comply with the rules. When you go out for drinks or meals, I urge you to be proactive in providing your contact details to the businesses or alternatively to scan the NHS QR Code that will be displayed at the premises."

She added: "We are keen to hear about business that are excelling at providing a Covid-secure environment and customers are encouraged to let us know where this is happening.

"Equally, if you have concerns that a business is not doing enough to minimise the transmission of Covid-19 and are therefore putting customers and staff at risk, you can report this to the council and we will help the business to improve or in serious cases, take appropriate enforcement action.”

Councillor Dean Carroll, portfolio holder for adult social care, public health and assets said: “Our wonderful hospitality businesses across the county have so much to offer and I know it would be awful for them and their customers if we were to find ourselves in a situation where restrictions have to be re-introduced because we are unable to adequately minimise transmission or contain outbreaks.

“It’s for this reason that we need customers to play their part to help businesses and one of the key measures to do this effectively is to ensure they provide their contact details or scan the NHS QR code.”