Big-hearted tribute to our heroes

An anonymous artist has numbered 100 hearts, carved from wood, and nailed them to trees around Newport and neighbouring Church Aston.
Families have enjoyed trying to hunt down all the hearts, which carry a poignant message.
A separate wooden plaque describes the idea: "100 hearts for our keyworkers and loved ones – lost but never forgotten. Can you find the hearts?"
The artist has also carved and painted a number of chicks, ready for Easter.
It is reminiscent of the town's embracing of the rainbow symbols that were placed around Newport last year, as a marker of respect and gratitude to the healthcare staff and volunteers who have worked so hard to prevent the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic reaching much of the population.
And a fellow anonymous artist has been placing creatively-decorated bird boxes around the town too – dubbed 'Bird Box Banksy', they have brought some joy to dark times in Newport.