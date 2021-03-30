Big-hearted tribute to our heroes

Stephen Brazier is pictured with Eric Brazier-Cooke, aged four, and Elliott Brazier-Cooke, one, admiring one of the wooden hearts

An anonymous artist has numbered 100 hearts, carved from wood, and nailed them to trees around Newport and neighbouring Church Aston.

Someone has set up a trail of 100 wooden hearts

Families have enjoyed trying to hunt down all the hearts, which carry a poignant message.

A separate wooden plaque describes the idea: "100 hearts for our keyworkers and loved ones – lost but never forgotten. Can you find the hearts?"

One of the hearts

The artist has also carved and painted a number of chicks, ready for Easter.

It is reminiscent of the town's embracing of the rainbow symbols that were placed around Newport last year, as a marker of respect and gratitude to the healthcare staff and volunteers who have worked so hard to prevent the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic reaching much of the population.

John Douglas with Tilly Bennett, 8, and Zach Douglas, 9