Big-hearted tribute to our heroes

By Rob Smith NewportCoronavirusPublished:

One hundred wooden hearts have been placed around a Shropshire town as part of an ongoing tribute to the invaluable work of NHS and keyworkers during the Covid pandemic.

Stephen Brazier is pictured with Eric Brazier-Cooke, aged four, and Elliott Brazier-Cooke, one, admiring one of the wooden hearts
Stephen Brazier is pictured with Eric Brazier-Cooke, aged four, and Elliott Brazier-Cooke, one, admiring one of the wooden hearts

An anonymous artist has numbered 100 hearts, carved from wood, and nailed them to trees around Newport and neighbouring Church Aston.

Someone has set up a trail of 100 wooden hearts

Families have enjoyed trying to hunt down all the hearts, which carry a poignant message.

A separate wooden plaque describes the idea: "100 hearts for our keyworkers and loved ones – lost but never forgotten. Can you find the hearts?"

One of the hearts

The artist has also carved and painted a number of chicks, ready for Easter.

It is reminiscent of the town's embracing of the rainbow symbols that were placed around Newport last year, as a marker of respect and gratitude to the healthcare staff and volunteers who have worked so hard to prevent the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic reaching much of the population.

John Douglas with Tilly Bennett, 8, and Zach Douglas, 9

And a fellow anonymous artist has been placing creatively-decorated bird boxes around the town too – dubbed 'Bird Box Banksy', they have brought some joy to dark times in Newport.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News