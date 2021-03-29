Delight as Shropshire golfers back out on the course with lockdown relaxation

Jez Wilson with, from left, retiring ladies captain Joy Foster, retiring men's captain Colin Turner, and ladies captain Carrie Lees

With restrictions lifted by the Government this morning, there was plenty of competition after the county's golf enthusiasts had been vying for a slot on the tee for the first rounds of the year.

Government rules have allowed outdoor venues to reopen, sports events to resume and groups of up to six to meet starting from today.

At Bridgnorth Golf Club, new men's captain Jez Wilson was in the first group off – making the traditional captain's drive into office at 8am.

The first shot at Bridgnorth Golf Club after lockdown was from new men's club captain Jez Wilson

It comes after months of shutdown for the county's golf clubs – and those across the country.

The most recent lockdown meant that clubs were forced to close in December.

Mr Wilson, who marked the lifting of the restrictions with a booming 289-yard drive, said they were thrilled to be back out on the course.

He said: "I think we are all absolutely delighted to be able to play once more following the recent lockdown due to Covid.

"The course opening today for play kick-starts the new year for the golf club and my year as captain.

"I am incredibly privileged and honoured to be able to represent Bridgnorth in the role of captain and along with Carrie Lees in her role as lady captain we look forward to a successful and optimistic year ahead of us."

Back playing golf as Bridgnorth Golf Club reopens were from left, Mike Clarke, Arnold Rhoden and Bob Bosson.

Mr Wilson paid tribute to the efforts of volunteers and staff in making sure the club was ready to reopen.

He said: "I would like to thank the team of dedicated volunteers who have helped all of the staff to ensure we are in A1 condition to start the new season and it shows the strength of our membership and their commitment to their club.