£100 fine for parking to get Covid jab in Telford

Terry Rickard, 62, was stunned to get a £100 parking ticket after visiting the coronavirus vaccination centre at AFC Telford

People travelling to AFC Telford, which is being used as a jab hub, are allowed to use a nearby car park with the vehicle registration details collected by centre staff and volunteers on arrival.

However, vaccine centre operators Wellington Pharmacy said they were mystified by complaints that £100 fixed penalty notices were being issued and added that human error may be to blame for the mix-up.

Terry Rickard, 62, of Church Street, Hadley, and his wife Christine, 61, received a notice after leaving their car near the Whitehouse Hotel on March 3.

“We drove there and followed the yellow signs for the vaccine centre. When we pulled in a young lady wrote down our registration number in a big book.

“We assumed we were doing everything right. We were there for less than 30 minutes.

"We were very surprised to get a fixed penalty ticket. We were now wondering if other people have received them.

“We’re concerned that some older people will feel a bit worried if they get one and might pay it without querying it,” Mr Rickard said.

Vaccine site manager Kishan Mehta said: “We are a little mystified about why people are getting parking tickets.

"The car park is managed by ES Parking and we have a device to log the registration numbers of the vehicles belonging to patients coming for their vaccines so there shouldn’t be any issues.