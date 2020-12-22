Shrewsbury care home introduces Covid safe visiting suite

Ottley House care home in Shrewsbury

Ottley House care home, run by Barchester Healthcare, has brought in the measure, in addition to outdoor visiting that has been on offer for many months.

The visiting suite has been designed with both comfort and safety in mind, and has been recently adapted from a room which is accessible internally by residents and externally by visitors.

The room is similar to a living room with comfortable furnishings and is heated to create a welcoming and warm environment.

It has an intercom system fitted so residents can clearly communicate, and engage in conversation, while being able to see their friends and family through a Perspex glass divider fitted for safety to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Infection control protocols and safe social distancing are in place for every visit, including a hand sanitizer station before entry.

Cleaning at Ottley House care home will take place after each visit to ensure chairs, seats, hard surfaces including windowsills, and the Perspex glass divider are wiped down appropriately.

Davina Mcloughlin, general manager at the care home, said: “The visiting suite has been a much welcomed development for our residents at Ottley House to continue to receive much looked forward to visits from their loved ones, as the weather changes.

"Alongside the continued offer of outdoor visiting, the visiting suite visits are well organised, and a lot of safety measures have been put in place to keep everyone safe.

"It was wonderful to see how happy it made the residents and their relatives in a warm and cosy environment.”

Barchester Healthcare hopes to allow visits again as normal once it is safe to do so following government guidance.

The care home is welcoming new residents and there is a clear admission policy and infection control protocols that must be met.

Call 01743 364863 for further details.