Mixed reaction as Covid Christmas rule change means 'bubbles' can only be formed in Shropshire on Christmas Day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today that the rules on allowing up to three households to mix in the region over five days has been cut to just one.

He also announced that from Sunday areas in the South East currently in Tier 3 will be moved into a new Tier 4 – effectively returning to the lockdown rules of November.

The rest of England will see the Christmas “bubble” policy – allowing up to three households to meet up over the holiday period – severely curtailed, applying on Christmas Day only.

Meanwhile, the whole of Wales will be placed under lockdown from midnight with festive plans cancelled for all but Christmas Day.

From December 23 to 28, restrictions had been due to be eased to allow people from two households in Wales to meet - plus a single person household.

But now this period of relaxed rules has been cancelled, for all but Christmas Day.

Peter Nutting, the leader of Shropshire Council, has urged people to take care over the festive period in the hopes that the county's rules can follow that of neighbouring Herefordshire, which is in Tier 1.

"It is becoming clear there is an increasing problem throughout the country," Councillor Nutting said.

"Shropshire is relatively secure but I would urge everybody to take care at Christmas.

"Keep social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands, just be sensible – don't break the rules.

"For Shropshire, if we can keep figures down and under control, hopefully we can follow Herefordshire into Tier 1 in a few weeks time. But we need to be safe and sensible."

'Late to respond'

Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said the new rules show the government has been frequently late to many major decisions during the pandemic.

"My heart goes out to all families that have had their Christmas ruined by tonight's announcement," Councillor Davies said.

"Clearly the government has known since September and people like Keir Starmer have been challenging the government to renew its stance.

"While the Prime Minister has been brushing it off and almost making a joke of it this week.

"It is another example of the Prime Minister being too late to respond, and he instead made cheap jokes and at the last minute was forced to change.

"Unfortunately this sums up their response to the pandemic."

He said it was important for people to follow the rules put in place, and urged people who live by themselves to still form a support bubble so they're not lonely.

"People living by themselves can form a support bubble," he said.

"Everyone will be completely confused by the new rules but people living by themselves can still join support bubbles.

"There will be a lot of people who go lonely this Christmas. It is important they can access mental health services whether that be charities or their GP."

Hope

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, said: "The Prime Minister has done everything possible to try to bring a sense of hope at Christmas for families to be together.

"But clearly the situation has changed so quickly, according to the scientific experts, that additional restrictions should be put in place.

"With the vaccine coming down the road, and more and more people being vaccinated in the run up to Easter, now is not the time to be risking that."

Mark Pritchard, MP for the Wrekin, agreed that the vaccine is a shining light of hope.

Mr Pritchard said: "Clearly this is a huge blow to all those who made Christmas plans.

"It is also a huge hit on more businesses and shops.

"But if a new strain of the virus is even more contagious, then the Prime Minister was left with limited options based upon the top medical and scientific advice.

"The sooner the vaccine is rolled out, the better for everyone."

Mr Johnson told a Downing Street news conference that he was making the changes with a “very heavy heart”.

He said: “I know how much emotion people invest in this time of year, and how important it is, for instance, for grandparents to see their grandchildren, for families to be together.

“So I know how disappointing this will be. But we have said throughout this pandemic that we must and we will be guided by the science.