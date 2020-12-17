Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin staying in Tier 2

By Dominic Robertson

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin will remain under Tier Two of the of the Government's Coronavirus restrictions.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has updated the country's tier regulations
Health Secretary Matt Hancock made the announcement in the House of Commons, where he said that only three areas would be dropping down into a lower tier – Bristol and North Somerset from three to two and Herefordshire, from two to one.

It means that regulations in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin will remain the same until the next review.

Under the rules people cannot mix indoors in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin with anyone apart from members of their household or bubble, but they can meet in a group of up to six outside – including in a private garden, or a public place.

Shops, gyms and personal care services, such as hairdressing, can stay open, but pubs and bars can only open if they serve substantial meals – alcohol can be served with that meal.

Pubs and restaurants must also shut at 11pm, with last orders at 10pm.

Sports events in stadiums can be attended by up to 2,000 spectators, and collective worship, weddings and outdoor sports can take place – with restrictions.

Non-essential foreign travel is also allowed, subject to quarantine rules but people are advised not to travel to and from tier three areas.

A number of areas have been moved into the most severe Tier 3 restrictions, as they are extended across a wide area of East and South East England.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

