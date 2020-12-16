First patients have Covid jab as GP-led vaccine clinics get under way in Shropshire

Dr James Swallow with patient Sheila Bason getting the vaccine

A group of nine GP surgeries in the county are inviting patients to Bridgnorth Medical Practice to have the Pfizer vaccine this week.

Those aged 80 and over, and in priority groups, will be the first to be vaccinated, with nearly 1,000 patients expected to get the jab by the end of Friday.

Temperature checks are being carried out on arrival, a one-way system is in force and the waiting areas have chairs two metres apart to abide by social distancing measures.

There are four clinical rooms being used for vaccinations and patients are then asked to take a seat in the waiting room for 15 minutes so they can be kept under observation.

Dr James Swallow with patient Rosemary Hinwood getting the vaccine

Great-grandmother-of-two Rosemary Hinwood was one of the first patients to get the jab at the clinic yesterday.

The 82-year-old, of Cleobury Mortimer, said: "They rang me on my 82nd birthday to say you've got an appointment.

"I said it was the best birthday present anyone could have given me.

"I was only in there five minutes. It wasn't a really sharp injection, there was no pain. Other people shouldn't be put off by that.

"I think it's there and they should take it, but it's up to people whether they have it or not."

Also in line was 84-year-old Sheila Bason, of Chetton, near Bridgnorth.

The grandmother-of-four said: "They rang me from the surgery. I was quite happy to do it.

"It was very quick and didn't hurt."

Covid vaccination clinics have started at Bridgnorth Medical Practice

The nine surgeries inviting patients to the clinics are Albrighton Medical Practice; Alveley Medical Practice; Bridgnorth Medical Practice; Brown Clee Medical Practice; Broseley Medical Practice; Ironbridge Medical Practice; Cleobury Mortimer Medical Centre; Highley Medical Centre and Much Wenlock & Cressage Medical Practice.

Dr Jess Harvey, of Much Wenlock & Cressage Medical Practice, said it had been a big team effort to get everything up and running, especially in a surgery that has to still carry out its day to day activities.

"There's been lots of people involved in making sure it runs efficiently and safely," she said.

Dr Harvey said the first day had gone smoothly, adding: "The patients I've spoken to have had a really good experience. "They haven't had to wait for long.

"Bridgnorth is being used as our centre for our network in the next week.

"It feels like a privilege to be involved in such a big vaccination campaign.

"It feels like, although it's a daunting and challenging time, it's something we are happy to be involved with and are certainly glad to see. "The clinics will be staffed by people from all of the nine surgeries. Some of them have given up their own time to be here."

Dr James Swallow at Bridgnorth Medical Practice

She also stressed it was important to keep following the government's guidelines.

Dr Harvey said: "It's important people understand this is the beginning and keep to those safety measures to stop us having any preventable deaths."

The community sites build on the work of the scores of hospital hubs which have already started vaccinating.

The latest phase of the vaccine roll-out is being co-ordinated by GP-led primary care networks.

Dr Julian Povey, joint chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups, said there will be a 'mixed model' of delivery for the vaccine in Shropshire.

He says there will also be hybrid sites where primary care staff will work alongside other providers to deliver vaccinations on a mass scale, with the sites due to 'come on stream' over the next few weeks.