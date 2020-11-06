Visiting restrictions coming into force at Shropshire's orthopaedic hospital

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, will be closed to all visitors except to paediatric patients and those wanting to visit any patients on an end-of-life care pathway.

Any other relatives who feel they have exceptional circumstances as to why they should be allowed to visit will need to discuss on a case-by-case basis with the nurse-in-charge.

Exceptional circumstances could refer to people with a learning disability or dementia, where there may be increased distress.

It could also mean that allowing a visitor may be of significant benefit to that patient.

Hospital bosses say the decision has been taken in the interests of protecting patients and staff, and recognises the growing prevalence of Covid-19 in the community.

The new guidance is in line with the new restrictions that people should only leave their homes in specific, essential circumstances.

Those who are able to visit patients under exceptional circumstances should not visit if they are experiencing symptoms, or if they have been in contact with someone who is a suspected or confirmed case of Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

Visitors must also wear a surgical face mask provided by the trust on arrival, and must follow guidance on hand hygiene and social distancing whilst in hospital.