Plea from Shropshire kennels owner amid pandemic losses

Kennels owner Kevin Dudley

The owner of Hopton Boarding Kennels in south Shropshire said his business has been completely wiped out as people just aren't going on holiday and so aren't leaving their pets at the kennels.

Kevin Dudley, owner of the kennels near Cleobury Mortimer, said they just want their voices heard.

"Whenever the phone rings, we just fear it will be another cancellation," Kevin said.

"This started happening even before the outbreak. As soon as people heard the word coronavirus they cancelled their holidays, so cancelled bookings with us.

"The majority of our customers are older people, who are more vulnerable so won't be going away."

Kevin received the £10,000 business grant at the start of the pandemic but hasn't had any further support.

Letter

He wrote to Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, to ask for more support for the animal boarding industry.

The letter said: "This is an urgent simple request. Please will you recategorise Boarding Kennels and Catteries into the ‘Tourism’ sector so our industry can have the same help which is offered to the hospitality sector.

"The animal boarding industry runs parallel with tourism. 95 per cent of our business is due to tourism and travel. People rely on kennels and catteries in order to be able to travel.

"Currently we are categorised alongside tattooists, pavement artists and palm readers.

"Any future tourism is going to be severely adversely affected. There will be no animal boarding facilities remaining. Our whole industry is now collapsing."

In the letter, Kevin said the collapse of the tourism and travel sector in March resulted in bookings being 100 per cent wiped out.

It continued: "The Covid pandemic has already resulted in many shops, pubs, restaurants and hospitality businesses closing. So too with Kennels and Catteries. Some have already had to close, many others are now facing closure.

"We need you and the governments support to save our industry. Please recategorise our industry into the Tourism sector."