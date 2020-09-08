Confirmed Covid-19 cases rise at care home near Shrewsbury

A contained outbreak at the Consensus Support Services care home in Dorrington, has risen from 12 to 15 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Shropshire Council said the risk to the public is low and the people who have tested positive are self-isolating in line with Government guidance.

A spokesperson for Consensus Services Limited said: “The health and wellbeing of the people we support and our colleagues is our absolute priority, and we have been doing everything we can to keep them well during this challenging time.

“We have put in place a number of measures to safeguard the people we support, and we would like to thank our colleagues who are working around-the-clock to provide the highest quality care.

“We continue to work alongside relevant authorities who have provided us with testing for everyone in the service, which has undeniably helped us to effectively put in place appropriate care measures.”

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s director of public health, said: “At this phase of the pandemic, we still expect to see cases in the community and within settings where people are closer together.

“Our focus remains the health and wellbeing of residents while we work to contain and control the spread of Covid-19. We continue to support residents and staff at Consensus, and the risk to the general public remains low.

Advertising

“We encourage everyone to remain alert – wash your hands regularly, keep your distance, and use a face covering to help protect yourself and others. If you develop a fever, persistent dry cough, or have a loss or change in your sense of taste or smell, please go online or call 119 to arrange a test.”

Dan Morris, Shropshire Councillor for Burnell, said that the council and the care team responded quickly to the virus and the fact there have been no positive tests in the wider community is "a testament to that".

"Whist we want everyone to remain vigilant, I would also like to add that Dorrington is still very much open for business," he said.

"We want life to continue as normal as possible and encourage residents and visitors alike to continue to support our local shops and businesses.”

The owners of the local pub, Dorrington Horseshoes, as well as its local shopkeeper, have spoken out to encourage people to visit Dorrington and keep businesses going.