Beauticians, tattooists and tanning salons reopen their doors in Shropshire

Many Shropshire salons and parlours have had a wave of bookings since announcing they were allowed to emerge from lockdown.

Extra safety measures, protective equipment and longer appointment times will be used and government guidance also states that face waxing, eyelash treatments, make-up application and facials should not be provided because of the greater risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Business owners in the county were looking forward to welcoming back customers and said they would be prioritising their safety.

Among the businesses reopening today were the Boss Ink tattoo studios in Telford and Bridgnorth.

Owner Mike Wilkes said he had been inundated with bookings since Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced on Thursday that tattoo parlours could reopen.

He said: "Everyone has been really supportive.

Boss Ink Tattoo Studio is back open after closing in March

"It's been frustrating to see people like hairdressers being able to reopen first but I'm sure the science backs it up and I understand it's best to stay safe.

"We are going to be staggering our appointments and our breaks. "We are doing a booking only system, so there's no walk-ins, and we are asking people to come on their own."

Both tattoo studios also have hygiene stations where customers can put on masks and gloves before they get their tattoo.

And staff have equipped themselves with face masks, visors, aprons and gloves.

Although being forced to close for months isn't ideal for any business, Mike says it has brought the team closer together.

"We panicked a bit at first but we've been able to redecorate the studios and reconfigure the one in Bridgnorth to help with the return to work," he said.

"We've been doing commissioned drawings for people and making more tattoo designs for when we come back.

"We are excited about reopening. We are all looking forward to getting back and seeing the clients and meeting new clients. It's a fun job to have.

"You meet new people and people from all kinds of different backgrounds."

Tran Chung at Shifnal Nails

Tran Chung has also been frantically preparing to reopen her salon, Shifnal Nails, following the go-ahead by the Goverrment.

Customers will have access to a hand wash station, hand sanitiser and they will be offered a face mask on arrival.

The salon also has new signage, protective equipment for its staff and will be carrying out temperature checks.

In addition, there are perspex screens at the tables and socially distanced markings to help keep customers safe.

Tran, who opened the salon in 2015 and has two assistants, said: "I'm very excited, however we only just got the news last minute on Thursday.

"We haven't had long to put all the things in place.

"We are definitely doing everything we can to make sure we follow the guidelines and keep everyone safe. All of the customers are so happy.

"My first two weeks of coming back is already fully booked, but we are allowing more time for each appointment slot.

"We can't fit as many customers in per day as we could before.

"We also used to offer our customers tea, coffee and biscuits which we won't be able to do now."

It comes as gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools across the county are now gearing up to reopen their doors on July 25.