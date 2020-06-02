More coronavirus care home deaths

The Office For National Statistics (ONS) has revealed that 123 people have now died with Covid-19 in care homes in either Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin.

The figures, which are confirmed by the Care Quality Commission, only cover from April 4 to May 29, meaning the real total is likely to be far higher.

In the most recent seven days covered by the statistics, nine people died in homes in the Shropshire Council area, and one in the Telford & Wrekin Council area. Overall 81 have died in the Shropshire area and 42 in Telford & Wrekin.

A total of 164 have also died at the county's major health trusts with the virus – 146 at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 13 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Powys figures are not included in the same government data but local authority death registrations up until May 22 show that 44 people have died with Covid-19 in the county's care homes. A total of 84 people are recorded as dying in the county from the virus.

Figures for Wrexham show nine people have died in care homes and 48 in total, with another 57 in homes in the Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board area, and 339 in total.

Out of all deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales registered up to May 22, 64 per cent – 28,159 deaths – occurred in hospital, the ONS said.

A further 29 per cent (12,739 deaths) took place in care homes, with five per cent (1,991) in private homes, one per cent (582) in hospices, 0.4 per cent (197) in other communal establishments, and 0.4 per cent (169) elsewhere.

The latest ONS figures, which show 2,589 deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales registered in the week ending May 22 – are the lowest weekly numbers recorded in the last seven weeks.

The ONS said there were 12,288 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending May 22 – a drop of 2,285 from the previous week but still 2,348 more than the five-year average.

There were 1,289 excess deaths in care homes during the seven days, compared with the five-year average, and 24 fewer deaths in hospitals.