Constituents raise Cummings concerns according to MP

Mr Cummings, the government's most senior advisor, has been under pressure to resign since it was revealed that he travelled to Durham with his wife and child, with suspected coronavirus in early April.

Mr Johnson said the journey was necessary because Mr Cummings and his wife were concerned they could be incapacitated and unable to look after their child.

Government guidance at the time stated people with symptoms were to "stay at home for at least seven days from when your symptoms started".

At the time government guidance on essential travel did not include trips to self isolate, stating: "Essential travel does not include visits to second homes, camp sites, caravan parks or similar, whether for isolation purposes or holidays. People must remain in their primary residence. Not taking these steps puts additional pressure on communities and services that are already at risk."

However, the government website does add that people could travel to "provide care or help to a vulnerable person".

The advisor has been backed by the Prime Minister, and several of the county's MPs, including Lucy Allan, Daniel Kawczynski, and Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams.

Writing on Twitter Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, said he had been contacted by the public about the matter, and had passed those views to the government.

He said: "I have received a high volume of emails concerning the actions of Dominic Cummings. I can assure all who have contacted me that I have made their views clear to senior members of government."

Mr Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham said that as parents, Mr Cummings and his wife had taken actions to make sure their child was cared for.

He said: "My understanding is that both Mr Cummings and his wife were ill with suspected coronavirus.

"Under these circumstances they needed to think how their four year old child was going to be cared for and protected.

"They drove to a property near their family members. These family members dropped food and essentials for them as they self isolated with their child.

"I obviously don't have the exact nature of their private intimate way in which they as parents made this decision. I do know however that a few days before their action one of the chief scientists stated that when a child is involved in this type of circumstance then exceptions clearly have to be made."

Mrs Allan had expressed her support for Mr Cummings over the weekend when she retweeted a comment from chancellor Rishi Sunak saying "taking care of your wife and young child is justifiable and reasonable", adding "well said @RishiSunak. The politics of this national crisis has become vile."

Philip Dunne MP for Ludlow declined to comment on the matter.