Shropshire care home coronavirus death toll rises to 99 as more die in care homes than hospitals
More people died with coronavirus in Shropshire's care homes than at its hospitals between April 10 and May 15, according to official figures.
The latest Government data shows that another 21 people have died with coronavirus in the county's care homes for the most recent week figures are available, between May 8 and 15.
They illustrate the challenge facing the sector and how it continues to suffer from the Covid-19 outbreak, with a total of 99 people confirmed as dying in the county's care homes between April 10 and May 15.
The total of Covid-19 related deaths at the county's major health trusts – Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, Shropshire Community Health Trust, and the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital – for the same period was 97.
In total 240 people have now died with Covid-19 at either the county's care homes or health trusts since the outbreak began – although the true figure is expected to be higher.
The most recent figures show that 21 people died in care homes between May 8 and 15 – six more than in all of the county's major hospital trusts for the same period.
Of the 21, 16 died in Shropshire Council area care homes and five in Telford & Wrekin.
Overall there have been 62 deaths involving coronavirus in Shropshire Council area care homes since April 10, and 37 in Telford & Wrekin.
Weekly coronavirus-related deaths in care homes across the UK have however fallen to 1,666 in the week ending May 8, according to Government data.
This is the second weekly fall in a row, down from 2,423 deaths in the previous seven days – a decrease of 31 per cent.
But the proportion of coronavirus deaths taking place in care homes rose, with care home deaths accounting for 42.4 per cent of coronavirus-related fatalities registered in England and Wales in the week ending May 8.
This is up from 40 per cent the previous week.
