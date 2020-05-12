Coronavirus: Special measures introduced at Bridgnorth Hospital

Some of the alterations include visitors having their temperature taken upon entry and advised to wait in their car.

The changes have been implemented in efforts to reduce the spread of the virus and hospital workers said they do not aim to deter anyone from going.

Before entering, visitors will be asked questions about any recent cough or high temperature, and their temperature may then be taken.

People will also be encouraged to use hand sanitiser before they are directed to the appropriate department by a streaming nurse.

Seating has been rearranged to accommodate social distancing but some patients may be asked to wait in their car before being called in.

Health workers will also be wearing full PPE.

A message from hospital staff said: "We aim to make your visit to our hospital as safe as we possibly can so please do not be afraid to come along. We are still here for you."