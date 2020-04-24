Coronavirus: Telford four-year-old's 'little craft project' spreads around the country

Four-year-old Darcey has been hard at work creating salt dough hearts and decorating them with rainbows, stamping NHS into each one.

With the help of her mother, Anna Perring, the duo used them to decorate a tree and leave outside their house in Lawley for passers-by to take one and give it to an NHS worker, or anyone who has gone above and beyond throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative soon gained momentum when a post on social media advertising the idea received nearly 20,000 interactions, leading people from around the nation asking for one of Darcey's creations.

Anna, who works as a police officer, said they could not have imagined the support the "little craft project" would gain.

"It's been a bit overwhelming really," she said.

"It's been quite a precious time and one of the things that, when everyone's locked down and told to stay in, has brought lots of people together – especially in the Lawley community.

"But even in a wider sense as I'm getting messages from people all over the country asking if they can buy one, or have one sent to them.

"It's been an exceptional time really and although Darcey doesn't understand what's going on as much as I do, she's very proud of her achievement and loves to see people come by the house and take one."

Having learned a thing or two from Katie's Kids Kitchen, which hosts bakery sessions for children, Darcey plans on making another batch to distribute, with her first load already gaining the attention of a children's author.

Anna added: "I've had people from all over the country request one to send to people they know.

"A lady who's a children's author also got in touch and wants to use Darcey's tree in a story about the virus and rainbows.

"What was our little craft project has turned out as something much more.

"There's been about 60 that have gone out so far. We're looking to do another bake but we're also in the midst of painting stones, which we're calling NHS rocks, to hide them around Lawley for kids to search for while on their daily exercise."