Coronavirus: Shropdoc battles Covid-19 crisis with dedicated support service

Shropshire Doctors Cooperative, known as Shropdoc, provides out-of-hours GP coverage for the county and has formed a Covid-19 support service to ease pressure on other health establishments.

Early on in the outbreak of the virus, Shropdoc established its dedicated Coronavirus Management Service (CMS), designed to help GP practices and hospitals by providing a 24/7 phone service for higher-risk patients who are suspected of having coronavirus.

Daniel Robinson, Shropdoc chief executive officer, said: "We are all finding our way through this new reality and these challenging times.

"We really appreciate the support the community continues to give us.

"As always, our priority is to work closely with our partners and continue to focus on delivering quality care to support you and your families."

Patients can be referred into the CMS by Shropdoc clinician’s out-of-hours provision, or directly from their own GP Surgery. After an initial telephone assessment with a Shropdoc GP, patients are then given advice on how to manage their symptoms and monitored daily through telephone calls from a Shropdoc clinician throughout their illness.

Dr Simon Chapple, Shropdoc medical director, said: "Early on in the pandemic we recognised the need to support our local community through this difficult time. Treating coronavirus isn't just about the disease and giving medical advice, it's also about looking after our patients through a really worrying time, offering advice and local support.

Advertising

"It can make all the difference just having a 15-minute phone call each day with a clinician who knows the area."

Shropdoc’s role in delivering out-of-hours care to patients in Shropshire and Powys throughout the pandemic has also been widely supported through acts of kindness from the community.

Thanks to staff from Thomas Adams School in Wem and The Corbett School in Baschurch, frontline Shropdoc staff now have face shields designed and produced by teachers. Donnington Community Centre in Telford has also donated a very welcome supply of fresh food to frontline staff.