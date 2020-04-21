Extra colourful NHS thank you drawn near Shropshire's six hospitals

Road markings bearing the words "Thank You NHS" are being painted onto the ground outside the county's six hospitals by Shropshire Council highways contractors.

The message has already appeared on roads near to the Robert Jones & Agnes hospitals in Gobowen, Whitchurch Community Hospital, Bishop's Castle Community Hospital and Ludlow Community Hospital.

The message is also set to appear near to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital today, before workers take to the road near Bridgnorth Hospital tomorrow.

A thank you message painted in Gobowen

The blue and white NHS logo has also been drawn onto a colourful rainbow – the symbol of hope and gratitude adopted by many throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

The show of appreciation is the latest in paying tribute to the those working to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Shropshire Council tweeted: "To show our appreciation for our brilliant NHS workers, our highways team and our contractors are this week painting a special Thank You NHS message on the approach to each of our hospitals.

"Last night we painted roads near the hospitals in Gobowen and Whitchurch."

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Councils cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “This is just one small way in which we can say thank you to our brilliant NHS workers for everything they’re doing at this difficult time. We really hope it helps to brighten the day for all who work at the county’s six hospitals as they travel to and from work – from doctors and nurses, to cleaners and catering staff.”

This comes after a similar gesture was painted outside Telford's Princess Royal Hospital by the authority's contractors.

The message in Ludlow

The words "Thank You NHS" was drawn by contractors Balfour along with the health service's logo.

The authority's leader, councillor Shaun Davies said it was just another way to express thanks to the health workers while they are dealing the continuing coronavirus pandemic.