1,170 cases now linked to inquiry into Shropshire maternity care

Donna Ockenden, who is leading the investigation into baby deaths at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), says the figure includes 400 families whose details have been passed on by the trust itself.

The inquiry has contacted them this week to seek permission for their experiences to be included in the review, and about 50 have replied so far to take up the offer.

Their cases were identified following a review of maternity care from 2007 to 2018 by NHS Improvement, supported by SaTH, and the number also includes families who contacted the trust directly or have started legal proceedings.

Ms Ockenden said families already in contact with the review have also been emailed or phoned this week to offer assurances that the inquiry is continuing throughout the pandemic.

It comes despite some of the doctors and midwives involved in the review process having to return or increase their time on the frontline.

Ms Ockenden said: "There is a core team who are continuing to work on the review.

"I want to assure people that despite this covid crisis progress is continuing. We appreciate that any contact can be unsettling for families, but it is vital that our independent review reaches out to all potentially affected families.

"I'm pleased families have been brave enough to come forward. I recognise that's a really huge thing to do.

Advertising

"It saddens me that a review that started with 23 cases is now looking at numbers over 1,000.

"There are very many of them of very significant concern.

"As part of the review, we will be looking at whether the cases were properly investigated at the time, whether families were fully involved and whether the trust went on to learn lessons."

She said SaTH's recent report from the Care Quality Commission shows the trust is working hard but has a lot more to do.

Advertising

And today she made another appeal to any families who have yet to come forward.

Ms Ockenden said: "I am making one last appeal to any family yet to get in touch to please do so by May.

Testimony

"I have made a commitment to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to deliver my final review report.

"We have to give ourselves the time to write the report and ensure it does justice to the testimony we have heard from families.

"So please get in touch by the end of May. Your story is important to us.

"The more families we have come forward the more accurate our picture is going to be."

It was thought the inquiry's final report would be published later this year but Ms Ockenden said the situation will now have to be reviewed following the pandemic.

SaTH, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, says it is continuing to work with the independent review.

Louise Barnett, the trust's chief executive, said: “We are continuing to work with the independent review into our maternity services to ensure that all families have the opportunity to speak with Donna or a member of her team to determine what further lessons that can be learned to make maternity services better for everyone in the future.

“We want to make sure that anyone who has concerns about their care is given the chance to discuss these.

“We would like to reassure all families that we have listened to feedback we have received and continue to listen. We are committed to learning and making further changes to improve our maternity services.

“Anyone who is currently using our maternity services and has any questions or concerns, please call your midwife or contact the trust via email sath.womenandchildren@nhs.net.”

The inquiry was launched in 2017 following the efforts of Rhiannon and Richard Stanton Davies, whose daughter Kate died shortly after birth in 2009, and Kayleigh and Colin Griffiths, whose daughter Pippa died shortly after birth in 2016.

A leaked report into the inquiry last year revealed a catalogue of concerns and that dozens of babies and mothers are thought to have died or been left disabled due to poor care at SaTH.

Families can contact Donna Ockenden and her team by calling 01243 786993 or emailing maternityreview@donnaockenden.com