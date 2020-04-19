Further coronavirus death in county amid PPE delivery delay

NHS England said one patient died in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust as the UK death toll passed 16,000.

Three people were confirmed to have died in the county on Saturday, as the total number of people who have died from Covid-19 in Shropshire now reaches 62.

The latest figures mean a total of 59 patients have died at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust, two have died at Robert Jones Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen and one has died in the care of Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust.

Meanwhile the UK death toll increased by 596 to 16,060.

The news comes amid a growing row over the Government's response to the crisis in its early days.

Reports in the Sunday Times suggest Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not attend a raft of Cobra meetings and claimed the Government missed a series of opportunities to try and lessen the impact of the outbreak in February and March drew a pointed response from Downing Street.

But Mr Gove insisted criticism of Boris Johnson over this was “grotesque”.

Meanwhile a delivery of 84 tons of personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-line workers has been delayed.

The shipment, which includes 400,000 surgical gowns, was due to arrive in the UK from Turkey on Sunday afternoon.

The reason for the delay is not yet known.

Robert Jenrick said the consignment will help give staff the protection they need (David Mirzoeff/PA)

A Government spokeswoman said: “We are continuing to work to ensure the shipment is delivered as soon as possible.”

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick set out details of the consignment at the daily Downing Street press conference on Saturday, describing it as a “very significant additional shipment”.