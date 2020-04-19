Menu

Advertising

Further coronavirus death in county amid PPE delivery delay

By Charlotte Bentley | Coronavirus | Published:

Another person has died from coronavirus in the county, it has been confirmed.

Coronavirus testing continues at Edgbaston Cricket Ground today as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus

NHS England said one patient died in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust as the UK death toll passed 16,000.

Three people were confirmed to have died in the county on Saturday, as the total number of people who have died from Covid-19 in Shropshire now reaches 62.

The latest figures mean a total of 59 patients have died at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust, two have died at Robert Jones Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen and one has died in the care of Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust.

Meanwhile the UK death toll increased by 596 to 16,060.

The news comes amid a growing row over the Government's response to the crisis in its early days.

Reports in the Sunday Times suggest Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not attend a raft of Cobra meetings and claimed the Government missed a series of opportunities to try and lessen the impact of the outbreak in February and March drew a pointed response from Downing Street.

But Mr Gove insisted criticism of Boris Johnson over this was “grotesque”.

Meanwhile a delivery of 84 tons of personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-line workers has been delayed.

Advertising

The shipment, which includes 400,000 surgical gowns, was due to arrive in the UK from Turkey on Sunday afternoon.

The reason for the delay is not yet known.

Brexit
Robert Jenrick said the consignment will help give staff the protection they need (David Mirzoeff/PA)

A Government spokeswoman said: “We are continuing to work to ensure the shipment is delivered as soon as possible.”

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick set out details of the consignment at the daily Downing Street press conference on Saturday, describing it as a “very significant additional shipment”.

Coronavirus Health News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News