Coronavirus: Live updates as care home residents with symptoms to be tested and PPE reused as stocks run low

We're bringing you the latest as it was revealed doctors are being forced to wash personal protective equipment (PPE) to reuse it and are dipping their hands in a bucket of steriliser because hand gel has run out.

Comments gathered by the British Medical Association (BMA) and shared with the PA news agency show how, as recently as Monday, medics were being forced to work without adequate PPE, with some turning to bin liners instead.

In other news, all care home residents and staff with symptoms of Covid-19 are to be tested as the Government faces a backlash over its handling of the growing crisis.

Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump has said he will halt payments to the World Health Organisation. Mr Trump said the coronavirus outbreak could have been better contained had the health agency done a better job investigating reports coming out of China.

