Coronavirus: Further death confirmed in Shropshire as UK toll reaches 12,868

The death of the person, who was in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford NHS Hospital Trust (SaTH), takes the number to have died at county hospitals to 53 – 51 at SaTH and two at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

A total of 12,868 people have now died in hospitals with the virus in the UK.

The latest announcement from NHS England is that a further 651 people have died in England with the virus.

Public Health Wales confirmed another 60 people had died in the country.

NHS England said that 20 of the 651 patients, the youngest of which was 20, had no known underlying health condition.