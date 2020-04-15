Menu

Advertising

Coronavirus: Further death confirmed in Shropshire as UK toll reaches 12,868

By Dominic Robertson | Coronavirus | Published:

Another person has died at Shropshire's hospitals with coronavirus.

The latest figures show that 53 people who have died in the county's hospitals has tested positive for Covid-19

The death of the person, who was in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford NHS Hospital Trust (SaTH), takes the number to have died at county hospitals to 53 – 51 at SaTH and two at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

A total of 12,868 people have now died in hospitals with the virus in the UK.

See also:

The latest announcement from NHS England is that a further 651 people have died in England with the virus.

Public Health Wales confirmed another 60 people had died in the country.

NHS England said that 20 of the 651 patients, the youngest of which was 20, had no known underlying health condition.

Coronavirus Health News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News