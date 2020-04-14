University engineers make face shields for NHS staff battling coronavirus

Academics and technical staff working at University of Wolverhampton's School of Engineering in Telford have used 3D printing to manufacture the face masks - the first consignment of which has already arrived at New Cross Hospital.

A shipment of 50 visors was sent New Cross and 90 more have been delivered to community nurses.

Almost 400 masks have been printed so far, with more on the way in the coming weeks.

The university's School of Engineering used Prusa 3D printing machines to perfect the manufacturing process.

Some staff are also printing headbands from home, using university equipment or personal 3D printers.

When the headbands are printed, a transparent plastic visor, cut to shape, is added to the front, creating a protective barrier that shields the whole face.

School head, Dr Syed Hasan, said: "Engineers have been discussing and collaborating on how to combat the Covid-19 pandemic even before we began social distancing.

“It was imperative that the School of Engineering in Telford contribute to the safety and wellbeing of our local and regional partners, especially as nursing and paramedic cohorts have just taken up residence at the Telford campus.

"Finding ways to quickly manufacture PPE (personal protective equipment) using the cutting edge technology we have available is very important, but the job is only half done.

"We need to produce thousands more masks in the coming weeks to help those who need it.”

Professor Nazira Karodia, pro vice-chancellor for regional engagement, who is coordinating the university's community response to Covid-19, added: "I am proud of the team in the School of Engineering for their commitment to using their skills and knowledge to combat Covid-19.

“The facilities at the Telford Innovation Campus are world class, and the dedication of academics and technicians who are teaching students in virtual classrooms before heading into their workshops is outstanding.”

The university has also donated PPE, including gloves, safety goggles and clinical waste bags, to local NHS trusts and a hospice, as well as using its staff from the Faculty of Science and Engineering to produce hand and surface sanitiser for frontline staff and members of the community who are volunteering.

The university has also made student accommodation available at its Walsall Campus for NHS frontline staff – with them due to move in this week.

The university has offered the use of 133 rooms for doctors, nurses, midwives and paramedics.

Staff from New Cross Hospital have also been offered the use of student accommodation in Liberty Heights in Wolverhampton, while police will be using rooms in accommodation at the City Campus.