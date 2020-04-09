Advertising
Coronavirus: Live updates from Shropshire, Mid Wales and beyond
Read today's coronavirus updates from across Shropshire, Mid Wales and beyond.
We're into week three of life under lockdown and we'll be bringing you the latest on the Covid-19 from across the region and further afield.
That includes serious news, the best of your photos and more fantastic videos from our local NHS heroes.
Key developments:
- A further six people with coronavirus were yesterday confirmed to have died at Shropshire's major hospitals, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 36. A total of 245 people have now died of the virus in Wales. The death toll in the UK yesterday increased by 936 to 7,095.
- Ministers have raised the prospect of Britain’s coronavirus lockdown extending beyond three weeks, as Boris Johnson spent a third night in intensive care. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for the Prime Minister, will chair a Cobra emergency committee on Thursday afternoon to discuss the lockdown measures with leaders of the devolved nations.
- The public has been urged to stay at home and help save lives by resisting the temptation to travel over Easter. Despite forecasting that temperatures could reach up to 25C in some parts of the country over the weekend, the Met Office emphasised people should follow the Government’s strict lockdown rules. Politicians, police, rail companies and tourist sites have also warned people must continue to avoid all non-essential travel amid the coronavirus outbreak.
- Nearly half of UK adults online have been exposed to false or misleading information about coronavirus in the last week, a report from Ofcom has said. New research by the media regulator found many people are also struggling to tell what is true or false in relation to Covid-19.
- Home Secretary Priti Patel has been accused by a group of senior MPs of avoiding scrutiny during a time of national emergency. Ms Patel had been due to give evidence in public on the Home Office’s response to the coronavirus pandemic to the home affairs select committee since January, but a date for a hearing is yet to be set.
