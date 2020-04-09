Menu

Advertising

Coronavirus: Live updates from Shropshire, Mid Wales and beyond

By Kirsten Rawlins | Coronavirus | Published:

Read today's coronavirus updates from across Shropshire, Mid Wales and beyond.

We're into week three of life under lockdown and we'll be bringing you the latest on the Covid-19 from across the region and further afield.

  • Got a story you think we should be covering? Email us at digital@shropshirestar.co.uk or message us on Twitter @shropshirestar or via the Shropshire Star Facebook page.

That includes serious news, the best of your photos and more fantastic videos from our local NHS heroes.

Key developments:

See today's updates here:

Coronavirus Health News
Kirsten Rawlins

By Kirsten Rawlins
@kirsten_Star

Digital Content Manager for the Shropshire Star and Express & Star. Also reviews concerts and events, as well as writing features and celebrity interviews. E-mail me at kirsten.rawlins@shropshirestar.co.uk, or phone 01952 241440.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News