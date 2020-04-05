Coronavirus: LIVE updates as Shropshire urged to stay home on sunny Sunday

The sun is shining across much of the region but as ever the key message is stay at home.

We'll be bringing you live updates on the Covid-19 pandemic throughout day 13 of lockdown in the UK.

As well as the serious news, we'll be sharing the best of your photos as well as some fantastic fun videos from our local NHS heroes.

So far 22 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Shropshire and while the Midlands death toll leapt on Saturday, no new deaths were announced at Shropshire hospitals.

And as the Government seeks to "ramp up" testing we've learned that you can get a drive-through test in Shrewsbury - but only if you're willing to fork out £249 privately.

Follow our live updates here: