Coronavirus live updates: UK death toll reaches 465 as financial package for self-employed set to be announced

A further 28 people who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) were confirmed dead yesterday, one of whom died at the The University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County Hospital and Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said the UK is “coping very well indeed under the most challenging possible circumstances”.

Boris Johnson said the Government was “massively ramping up” testing for coronavirus as he announced that 405,000 people have now signed up as volunteers to help vulnerable people.

He said it was hoped that “very soon” 250,000 tests would be carried out each day.

Key developments:

The Government has ordered 10,000 ventilators to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic, billionaire entrepreneur Sir James Dyson has said. In an email to staff, the inventor said his eponymous company designed the “CoVent” at the request of Boris Johnson, and promised to donate 5,000 to the international relief effort.

A financial package aimed at helping self-employed workers get through the coronavirus crisis will be announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak with the Government under growing pressure to throw the sector a lifeline. The move comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament he wanted to achieve “parity of support” so the self-employed could have similar levels of protection to waged workers. The Chancellor will outline his measures on Thursday, on the day the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 is likely to pass 10,000.

An 84-year-old man has become the first British prisoner to die after contracting coronavirus. The inmate at HMP Littlehey, a category C male sex offenders’ prison in Cambridgeshire, died in hospital on Sunday. He reportedly had underlying health issues.

See all live updates here: