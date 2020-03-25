Shropshire orthopaedic hospital restricts all visiting until further notice

Visiting is suspended at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, with the exception of end of life patients.

Any other relatives who feel they have exceptional circumstances as to why they should be allowed to visit will need to discuss on a case-by-case basis with the nurse-in-charge.

This may involve patients with spinal cord injuries, or with learning disabilities and dementia.

Stacey Keegan, the trust's acting chief executive, said: “This isn’t a decision we’ve taken lightly, however these are extraordinary times and it’s vitally important that we do the right thing to protect our staff and patients.

“There are exceptions as we’ve highlighted, and any relatives who feel they have exceptional circumstances as to why they should be allowed to visit their loved one will need to discuss this on a case-by-case basis with the nurse-in-charge.”