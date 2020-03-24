'My hair appointment has been cancelled': Police issue plea to keep 999 free for real emergencies amid coronavirus lockdown

The warning comes after a raft of unnecessary calls to the services for a range of questions and gripes about the coronavirus shutdown - from a hair appointment cancelled to a dog walker not turning up.

West Mercia Police pleaded with the public to leave the 999 lines free for emergencies.

"Hello 999, My hair appointment had been cancelled"



"My dog walker is not working today and I have to go to work"



"Can I go to work? I am a window cleaner for the elderly"



— West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) March 24, 2020

A spokesman said: "We are receiving a lot of calls from people looking for advice around the current situation. We continue to work with our partner agencies but the advice is stay at home."

On its Twitter feed it is referring the public to the government advice.

