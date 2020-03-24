Advertising
'My hair appointment has been cancelled': Police issue plea to keep 999 free for real emergencies amid coronavirus lockdown
Police are reminding people they must only use 999 for real emergencies.
The warning comes after a raft of unnecessary calls to the services for a range of questions and gripes about the coronavirus shutdown - from a hair appointment cancelled to a dog walker not turning up.
West Mercia Police pleaded with the public to leave the 999 lines free for emergencies.
A spokesman said: "We are receiving a lot of calls from people looking for advice around the current situation. We continue to work with our partner agencies but the advice is stay at home."
On its Twitter feed it is referring the public to the government advice.
Officers released some examples of calls received so far today (tues) .
They include: Hello 999, my hair appointment has been cancelled; My dog walker is not working today and I have to go to work; and Can I go to work? I am a window cleaner for the elderly"
