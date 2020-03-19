Menu

Coronavirus: Shropshire and Mid Wales school closures today

By Ian Harvey | Coronavirus | Published:

The following Shropshire schools are closed today as notified to the local authorities.

Shropshire Council:

Primary schools

  • Brockton School
  • Church Preen
  • Morda, Oswestry
  • Norton-in-Hales
  • Pontesbury
  • Weston Rhyn
  • Wistanstow
  • Woore

Secondary schools

  • Belvidere, Shrewsbury - closed to Year 9 students
  • Church Stretton (Academy) - closed to Year 8
  • Corbet, Baschurch (Academy) - closed
  • Lakelands, Ellesmere (Academy) - closed to Years 9 and 10
  • Marches, Oswestry (Academy) - closed to Year 9
  • Mary Webb, Pontesbury - closed to key stage 3
  • Meole Brace, Shrewsbury - closed to Years 8 and 9
  • Oldbury Wells, Bridgnorth - closed to Years 8 and 9
  • William Brookes, Much Wenlock (Academy) - closed to Year 10 today

Special schools:

  • Acorns at Woodlands at Bishops Castle Community College
  • Severndale specialist Academy

Telford & Wrekin Council

  • Charlton School, Wellington - closed to year 8 and 9 students
  • Ercall Wood Technology College, Wellington - closed for Year 8 and 9
  • Hadley Learning Community - Secondary Phase , Hadley - closed for Year 8 and 9
  • Southall School, Dawley - partial closure - see school website for details
  • Telford Priory School, Wrockwardine Wood - partial closure - see school website for details
  • Woodlands Primary School & Nursery (3363), Madeley - Year 5 and Nursery closed

Powys County Council

  • Welshpool High School - partially open
  • Sennybridge C.P. School - Closed
  • Brynllywarch Hall School- partially open
  • Pupil Referral Unit - Mid/South Powys - partially open
