Advertising
Coronavirus: Shropshire and Mid Wales school closures today
The following Shropshire schools are closed today as notified to the local authorities.
Shropshire Council:
Primary schools
- Brockton School
- Church Preen
- Morda, Oswestry
- Norton-in-Hales
- Pontesbury
- Weston Rhyn
- Wistanstow
- Woore
Secondary schools
- Belvidere, Shrewsbury - closed to Year 9 students
- Church Stretton (Academy) - closed to Year 8
- Corbet, Baschurch (Academy) - closed
- Lakelands, Ellesmere (Academy) - closed to Years 9 and 10
- Marches, Oswestry (Academy) - closed to Year 9
- Mary Webb, Pontesbury - closed to key stage 3
- Meole Brace, Shrewsbury - closed to Years 8 and 9
- Oldbury Wells, Bridgnorth - closed to Years 8 and 9
- William Brookes, Much Wenlock (Academy) - closed to Year 10 today
Special schools:
- Acorns at Woodlands at Bishops Castle Community College
- Severndale specialist Academy
See also:
Advertising
Telford & Wrekin Council
- Charlton School, Wellington - closed to year 8 and 9 students
- Ercall Wood Technology College, Wellington - closed for Year 8 and 9
- Hadley Learning Community - Secondary Phase , Hadley - closed for Year 8 and 9
- Southall School, Dawley - partial closure - see school website for details
- Telford Priory School, Wrockwardine Wood - partial closure - see school website for details
- Woodlands Primary School & Nursery (3363), Madeley - Year 5 and Nursery closed
Powys County Council
- Welshpool High School - partially open
- Sennybridge C.P. School - Closed
- Brynllywarch Hall School- partially open
- Pupil Referral Unit - Mid/South Powys - partially open
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.