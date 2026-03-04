Funding boost for seven Powys organisations to strengthen community wellbeing

The projects have secured support through the Social Value Forum Development Fund 2026–2027, made available by the Powys Regional Partnership Board (PRPB).

The funding will strengthen community connections, improve access to support, and help people thrive in rural communities.

The seven successful initiatives are Dementia Matters in Powys (DMiP) – piloting DMiP Respite+, providing trained personal assistants to deliver personal care for people living with dementia in Brecon, allowing unpaid carers to attend essential health and wellbeing appointments.

Hay & District Dial-a-Ride receive a grant to introduce a Shopping Buddy Scheme, pairing trained volunteers with members to provide practical help while shopping alongside social interaction.

Hwb Cymunedol Taj Mahal Community Hub CIC deliver the Dyfi Hwb Community Bus, a volunteer-led initiative providing accessible and affordable transport for residents in Machynlleth and the Bro Ddyfi area.

Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust will use their grant to deliver Wild Guardians, enabling 84 children and young adults in North Powys to access wildlife experiences through free, supported transport.

The Walsh Connection runs Men’s Hub Llanddewi, a weekly face-to-face men’s group with participant-led activities that reduce isolation and improve wellbeing.

The Ystradgynlais Miners Welfare and Community Hall Trust Limited – delivering YOUR Welfare / EICH Les, an arts programme supporting the mental health, wellbeing and social inclusion of young people aged 11–18.

Welshpool Community Haven – introducing a Carer & Diagnosis Navigation Pathway, a new GP- and hospital-supported referral service offering early practical support to people who become carers or receive a new diagnosis.

Funding priorities were identified by the Social Value Coordination Group, facilitated by Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO).

The group includes representatives from the 13 Powys Locality Network areas, Powys County Council, Powys Teaching Health Board, as well as citizen and carer representatives.

Clair Swales, Chief Executive Officer of PAVO, said: “The Social Value Forum Development Fund was extremely competitive again this year, with £130,000 available and £644,730 requested.

“These projects strongly reflect the priorities of the Powys Health and Care Strategy and have been designed to tackle clear gaps in local provision.”

This year’s funding priorities focused on travel for wellbeing, strengthening community connections, and enabling children and young people to thrive in rural communities.

Since launching in 2020, the Fund has awarded over £1.3 million to 119 organisations across Powys.

Clair Swales said: “Thank you to everyone who contributes to the Locality Networks and Social Value Forum Coordination meetings.

“We’re also grateful to our cross-sector funding panel, who carefully reviewed each application to ensure a fair and effective allocation of funds.

“We’re proud to support grassroots projects like these, which make a real difference in communities across Powys.”