Powys dad takes on London Marathon for Hope House in memory of son Ronnie

Ian Greaves

Ronnie Jones

Lewis Jones has joined a team of runners 20 Hope House runners to take on the world-famous race on April 26, with the aim of raising as much as possible.

Ronnie was born with complex needs and received care at the hospice until he passed away aged 15 months in November 2021.

Lewis, along with Ronnie’s mum Alice, has raised more than £30,000 in total over the last few years – and Lewis has been hard in training to keep that fundraising going in 2026.

“We’ve been raising money for Hope House in a few ways, from holding our yearly festivals and other events,” said Lewis.

“I’m glad I can do something that is a bit of a challenge to keep raising more money for a charity that has meant so much for us as a family.

“I know Ronnie will help me cross that line.”

Lewis will be joined by Hope House carer Ian Greaves who will be swapping his scrubs for trainers for the race.

“I know how vital first-hand our care is for children and families, and I am honoured to be able to raise money to make sure we can keep delivering it,” said Ian.

When children with a life-threatening condition visit Hope House for respite care, they are looked after and cared for one-on-one by a team of professional nurses and carers, like Ian.

Ian has been training hard for the race and has managed to get up to 19 miles so far.

“I’ll admit, I’m very nervous about getting there and waiting around for the start. But since I started running a little while back, I always had an ambition to run in the London Marathon. I honestly never thought I’d get the chance to or physically be able to - now I have both and I’m sure it’s going to be amazing,” he said.

“I’m just so proud to be out there wearing Hope House colours and raising money.”

Bekki Fardoe, from the charity’s fundraising team, said: “We’ll all be cheering on our team of amazing runners on from Tower Bridge.

“Everyone who is running the London Marathon has put so much effort, not only into training, but also into raising as much money as possible to, and we are so grateful to everyone.

“Without this fundraising we could not be here for local children with life-threatening conditions that need us.

“I’d like to wish all our runners a huge, good luck. You can do it!”

If you would like to sponsor Lewis, Ian or learn more about our other runners taking on the London Marathon for Hope House Children’s Hospices then please visit hopehouse.org.uk/London-marathon-team