I tried the viral £300 body scan at the Birmingham health clinic co-founded by Spotify CEO - here’s my verdict on the preventative healthcare check

Apparently there are 100,000 on a waitlist for a Neko body scan - a preventative healthcare check from a Swedish start-up.

But I’ve jumped the queue to try it out at their newly opened clinic on Livery Street in Birmingham city centre.

The co-founders are Daniel Ek, who founded Spotify, and Hjalmar Nilsonne. Together they have created Neko which, they say, uses the latest advances in sensors and AI to aid early detection in a bid to help people stay healthy.

I was in two minds as to whether to go ahead when I was first approached about undergoing the £300 high tech examination - initially fearing the worst - that it could unravel something totally scary about my health.

I may be the world’s most squeamish middle aged woman!

Mind you, my previous experience of health checks have resulted in me discovering I had cancer - so they haven’t always worked out well (I have thankfully been free of that for a number of years now - as a direct result of some pretty amazing, life-saving work by the NHS).

Fionnuala Bourke prepares for a Neko preventative healthcare scan in Birmingham

Meanwhile, prevention over cure has long been a mantra successive governments have progressively pushed more and more, with the well-documented strains the NHS has to deal with.

It’s no wonder the wellness industry is booming with adverts for electrolyte potions, collage drops, Oura rings, Fitbits - to name just a few - popping up everywhere you look.

But so many of these so-called health orientated products are surely just a fad? Many have zilchio scientific proof. So is the viral Neko preventive healthcare scan a fad or actually worth your time and money?

I took up the challenge. Put my fears to one side and went along on a recent winter afternoon to find out.

Ahead of my visit I was sent a link via text to register and asked questions about my health (not many) and sent some basic tips on how to prepare - which included avoiding caffeine and eating small portions.

This was quick and simple and the tech worked smoothly and efficiently - a mega good start so far as I’m concerned.

The clinic setting itself could not be more different to an NHS setting. Cool, calm and bright - very, very bright. It was quite space agey and futuristic - with a bit of a spa feel.

No queues, no dramas.

Neko healthcare clinic in Birmingham

I was offered a glass of water as soon as I arrived in reception and one of the healthcare operators sat with me to complete my registration process.

This didn’t stop me from feeling nervous. I am the world’s most squeamish middle aged woman - remember!

In a matter of minutes I had my shoes put safely away in a locker and some Neko slippers on and I was led to my scan by another friendly and helpful healthcare operative called Ellie.

I was taken to a changing room which locks on one side and opens the other into the scan room.

I felt safe and comfortable as I undressed and put on my spa-like robe and entered the examination room.

My preventative healthcare check up covered my skin, heart and circulation, blood and body - with a consultation with a GP afterwards. And it was due to take just over an hour.

The skin scan maps all the marks on your body, including birthmarks, rashes and age spots. You stand upright behind a circular screen and a warming glow light appears with a computer voice telling you that you are being scanned - takes 20 seconds for front and back.

Next up my grip strength was measured and the pressure in my eyes.

After that I was lying on a bed with eight non-invasive sensors attached around my heart to check on my cardiovascular health. Arterial stiffness, irregular heartbeat and more is examined. While my blood pressure was also taken - all in less than 10 minutes.

Next up, a blood sample was taken from my arm to check on diabetes and inflammation - the results were almost instantaneous.

Finally I had a consultation with a GP, who again was so helpful and calming.

After checking my plentiful moles and assuring me they were pretty a-typical of a caucasian woman of my age I sat in an adjoining room where he went through my full results with an avatar of me and infographics on a big screen explaining the findings. There were even pictures of all my moles - they aren’t the most attractive spots, that’s for sure!

Anyway my squeamish fears were soon allayed as another life-threatening disease was not diagnosed.

However some useful pointers on strengths and weaknesses in my health were identified and some expert advice given on how to ensure I stay healthy, including dietary and fitness tips.

My good news included a finding that my grip strength outperformed 80% of peers in my age group. I’ve got optimal blood sugar and good levels of healthy cholesterol.

Areas that I need to keep an eye on are blood pressure - this was high, but that appears to be due to my anxiety about health checks. As advised by the Neko doctor, I have monitored it since and taken healthy readings.

I’ve also booked an appointment with my optician as the pressure in one of my eyes was a little high and there is a history of glaucoma in my family.

I’m also ensuring I get more exercise daily. It’s so easy to stay sitting in front of a desk all day when you’re working full time, but can contribute to health issues later on.

So is the viral Neko preventative healthcare check worth the £300 and 100,000 waitlist?

Well, I’ve booked one for next year, so I would say - yes!

It essentially replaces the need to have multiple tests across different appointments at a range of clinics each charging different fees. Instead, everything happens at once in a 60-minute appointment, with the results being explained by a doctor after the tests.

And, so far as I’m concerned, it’s a lot better going for a health check when you’re feeling well and discovering areas of strength and ones where you need to monitor and look to improve with diet and exercise - and medical treatment if necessary.

A lot less scary than waiting until you feel really unwell and have to undergo medical treatment to put right your health issues - as I have learned from experience.

The Birmingham clinic is already proving popular. It opened just three months after one in Manchester (there are also Neko clinics in London) and already there are thousands on the waitlist.

Hjalmar Nilsonne, CEO and Co-Founder of Neko Health, said: “At Neko, we’re building a completely new healthcare experience — one that puts prevention first. We’ve been blown away by the response across the UK, and especially in Birmingham, where thousands of people have already joined our waitlist. That’s why I'm thrilled that our first new location opening in 2026 is in this great city.”

Fionnuala Bourke at the Neko health clinic in Birmingham

Dr Nikita Kanani, Global Medical Director at Neko Health, said: “In clinical practice, we see the consequences of late diagnosis every day. The ability to assess metabolic, cardiovascular, and dermatological risks in a single, non-invasive visit represents an important step forward in preventive healthcare.

“What makes the Neko Body Scan unique is that we bring multiple assessments together in one streamlined pathway, giving members a clearer picture of their health earlier and allowing clinicians to intervene sooner when needed.”

I left my Neko healthcare scan feeling empowered. And just half an hour later my full report was texted to me, easy to read and refer to in future - including next year when I go back again for an update, hopefully feeling less stressed about it all.

Neko Health Facts:

In its second year of operation in Stockholm in 2024, the data showed the following findings:

Of these, 81.3 % had no health issues, and Neko Health helped them establish a baseline and learn how to optimize and maintain good health

However, 18.7% required medical treatment. Among them, 1.2% received potentially life-saving care for severe conditions such as cardiovascular disease, serious metabolic disorders, and skin cancer. The age range of those receiving life-saving treatment was 28 to 81 years. Notably, 73% were men and 27% were women

3 in 4 returning members with prior severe and life-threatening conditions were in good health or under control

Take a look at the full report here: Neko Data Story Year Two

Sign up for a health scan here: Neko health scan sign up