NHS Wales app does not allow Powys patients to access health services in England

The app issue was brought up at a Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) board meeting on Wednesday, January 28.

PTHB’s Audit, Risk and Assurance committee had discussed the problems at their meeting earlier this month and had decided to bring the issue to the whole board’s attention.

Independent member, Steve Elliot, who chairs the Audit, Risk and Assurance committee, said: “The committee wanted to alert the board to ongoing concerns about the compatibility of the NHS Wales app, specifically regarding cross border functionality.

“A recent extension of the app to include hospital appointments does not appear to cover appointments in English hospitals.

“The committee was concerned that this disadvantages our population when accessing services in England.

“At present there is no timescale for resolution of this issue.”

He added that the committee had agreed to “explore this issue further”and provide updates to the board.

Independent member Rhobert Lewis thanked the Audit committee for highlighting the matter.

Dr Lewis said: “As many of you know, this issue has been highlighted for many years to Digital Health and Care Wales and executive colleagues have also made representations.

“It affects tens of thousands of our patients.

He believed that following more research on the issue the board would need to contemplate what further action to take.

Dr Lewis stressed: “The DHCW says that the app is a big thing and it should also be a big thing for Powys.”

Committee Chairman Carl Cooper said that this discussion had accentuated the “high importance of this for our population.”

The board noted the report.