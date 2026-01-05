Hospital delays cut by a third after more Powys social care staff recruited

Members of Powys County Council’s Front Door Team in Newtown which has been expanded to reduce hospital delays

Members of Powys County Council’s Hospital Team which has been expanded to reduce hospital delays

A £1.3 million Pathways of Care Transformation Grant, awarded by Welsh Government, has been used to fund additional social workers, occupational therapists and enablement assessors.

It follows work by the council, throughout the year, to strengthen the home care market.

Twelve-months-ago there were 60 Powys patients waiting for social care to be provided before they could leave community hospitals in the county, or larger district general hospitals in England at Shrewsbury, Telford and Hereford. This year, that figure is down to 38.

The grant has been used to strengthen discharge co-ordination, with the many health bodies serving Powys patients, and to increase social care assessment and home care capacity.

“Reducing social care delays at this time of year is a significant achievement and testament to the dedication of our front-line teams and the provision of extra funding by Welsh Government,” said Councillor Pete Roberts, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Caring Powys.

“We will continue to build on this progress to ensure patients receive timely, co-ordinated and personalised care and support.”

The Pathways of Care Transformation Grant has seen £30 million allocated to county councils across Wales to spend on community-based social care during the current financial year.

The Welsh Government asked that Powys spends its share on reducing the number of people waiting for social worker allocation, completion of assessment by social care, the start of a new community care package funded by social care and an reablement community care package

More information on working in social care in Powys is available at

Working for Powys County Council: https://en.powys.gov.uk/working-for-adult-social-care

Working for a care agency: https://en.powys.gov.uk/homecareworker

More information on accessing support and advice can be obtained by contacting the council’s Front Door team: https://en.powys.gov.uk/ASSIST and for support at home across Powys, including Home Support: at https://en.powys.gov.uk/Early-help-and-prevention--home