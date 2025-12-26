Shrewsbury hospital completes work on 'calming' new garden for patients and staff

A significant milestone has been reached with work being completed on the garden at the LINAC bunker site at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH).

The hospital said the garden is a calming, thoughtfully designed space, which will offer patients, families and staff a moment of peace during what can often be challenging times.

The first patient was treated in September by a new linear accelerator machine (also known as a LINAC), which is housed in a new bunker built as part of an extension to the existing radiotherapy area at the hospital.

Members of the Radiotherapy Team in the new garden.

George Glennon, Technical Superintendent Radiographer, said: “This new garden is such a wonderful addition to our hospital site. It offers an uplifting space where patients and their families can relax when attending the hospital, especially the Lingen Davies Centre.

“It also marks the completion of the Radiotherapy Department LINAC bunker project, which has already proven to benefit both patients and staff. We look forward to everyone being able to enjoy this space in the drier days to come.”

The garden.

Inese Robotham, Assistant Chief Executive at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: “It is wonderful to see this project completed and the finishing touches put to the garden which will provide a calming space for patients, visitors and staff.“We would like to thank all the teams involved in this project for their dedication, collaboration and attention to detail throughout the project.”

The LINAC machine is a vital tool in the treatment of cancer, delivering high-energy X-rays or electrons precisely to the tumour, whilst minimising the radiation dose to normal, healthy tissue. New cameras using DoseRT work alongside the new LINAC and monitor the radiation dose being given to cancer patients.

The completion of the LINAC project is the latest work by SaTH to improve a patient’s access to treatment, ensuring that the patient’s appointment to treatment times are streamlined and that they will receive the right care at the right time.