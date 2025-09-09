This week the Department of Health and Social Care published league tables for hospital trusts across the country for the first time.

The ratings include the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which manages Shropshire's acute hospitals: Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford.

The rankings are divided into four categories, and SaTH finds itself in the lowest bracket, and is 113th out of 134 acute hospital trusts.

Jo Williams, chief executive at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: SaTH

Jo Williams, SaTH's chief executive, has given her verdict on the ranking, saying it reflects improvement on last year, and said the ambitions remain to "be amongst the best hospitals", but they are "humble and know there is much more for us to do".

She pointed to SaTH's position as one of the most improved trusts for its planned care waiting times and diagnostics.

Mrs Williams also highlighted progress on waiting time for cancer and urgent and emergency care, as well as the task of improving the trust's financial position.

She said: "I am incredibly proud of the improvements our teams have led during the past year. We have made significant, measurable and sustained progress, which is recognised in today's results.

“We are amongst the most improved trusts for planned care waiting times and diagnostics.

"We continue to make steady progress across cancer waiting times and urgent and emergency care and we are on track with our financial improvement plan.

“We remain humble and know there is much more for us to do. We want to go further and faster in our improvement for our patients and have an ambitious transformation plan underway. We are determined to be amongst the best hospitals and for everyone to feel proud to receive care and work in SaTH.

"I would like to thank our amazing staff for their compassion, drive and determination to deliver excellent care for our patients."