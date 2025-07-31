Nominations wanted for Shropshire hospitals' 'health hero'

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is giving people across Shropshire and Mid Wales the chance to nominate teams or individuals who have made a remarkable contribution or have shown exceptional compassion and dedication in their role.

The Public Recognition Award is considered a particularly special award because the nominations are made by members of the public - followed by a public vote to choose the winner.

The window to nominate has been extended to Friday, August 8.

Nominations will be shortlisted and followed by a public vote, so people can choose their winner.

To nominate visit https://www.sath.nhs.uk/trustawards/public-recognition-award/.

Last year’s winner of the Public Recognition Awards was Janice Llewellyn, children’s oncology and haematology nurse, who was described in her nomination as a massive support to a family.

Her nominations explained her impact, saying: “Janice has been a massive support to our whole family for nearly 15 years. She goes above and beyond. Two of our boys rely on Janice for support and she is their support blanket in the medical world of haemophilia.

"She is on the end of the phone, even for the adults. We couldn’t have got through all the years of stress and panic without her. She has a great sense of humour, lots of banter which helps keep things normal. She is so passionate about her specialty and without her the unit wouldn’t be the same.”

Janice Llewellyn who was the recipient of the Public Recognition Award at last year's celebration

Another said: “We, as a family, have been visiting the unit for 10 years. Janice has been our rock. She is simply the best specialist nurse ever. Once she was away visiting family and we had issues with medication delivery she sorted it out even though she was on annual leave. My girls adore her, as we all do as a family. Nothing is ever too much.

"Covid-19 was hard as we had to shield, but Janice and her team made coming to hospital very special. My girls used to look forward to their transfusions as it got them out the house and everything used to be set out for them from toys, crafts - everything they wanted.”

Jo Williams, SaTH chief executive, said: “Our Trust Celebratory Awards celebrate the outstanding dedication and commitment of our colleagues and teams, and the truly wonderful work that they do every day in our hospitals and the wider community.

“This award, the Public Recognition Award, is the most special of all; the winner will be nominated, and voted for, by our patients and members of our community.

“This is your chance to thank and celebrate the commitment and compassion that my colleagues and volunteers show, whether in frontline teams, or working behind the scenes, to support you - our patients, families and communities.

“I would like to say a big thank you to our sponsors, ModuleCo, VINCI Building, Dyke Yaxley, Group Nexus and One Retail, for teaming up with us to celebrate our wonderful colleagues in this way.”

SaTH, which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, will hold its Trust Celebratory Awards on Friday, October 17.