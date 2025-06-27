NHS leaders in Shropshire seek to ‘cluster’ with Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent as Government squeezes cash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Six Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) across the West Midlands region want to join forces as they seek to cut costs by 50 around per cent, in line with the abolition of NHS England, a meeting was told.

Roger Dunshea, the outgoing acting chair of NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, told a meeting in Wellington on Wednesday (June 25) that they have been told by the national NHS within the last few days that “clustering” with the ICB covering Staffordshire & Stoke-on-Trent “will go ahead”.

Mr Dunshea said it would mean a “real step change” for the local ICB.

Mr Dunshea’s report to the board said that NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin submitted an indicative plan to NHS England on May 30 including for a ‘clustering’ arrangement.

“This set out a route to delivering the future ‘clustered’ ICB within the new running cost allocation.”

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin employs some 313 people but it is not yet clear how many, if any, job losses will be needed.

Mr Dunshea’s report said: “We recognise the impact the change ahead is having on our staff.

“Supporting our staff is a clear priority, and these changes, though mandatory, are not just about structures – they are about people, and we are committed to making sure that they feel heard, valued, and supported throughout.”

Pete Lowe, national officer for the union Managers in Partnership, said the union is due to meet with the national employer in early July.

He said they will be seeking reassurances on the impact of ICB changes on NHS staff.

He added that “staff are understandably concerned at the potential impact".

Tthe ICB’s chief executive Simon Whitehouse said, after the meeting, that it is not a “merger” as Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin will remain as an organisation. He explained that it will involve the organisations having a common board of directors.

The board was not told of a timetable for the change to be implemented but NHS England says there is a “necessity of all ICBs moving in quarter three 2025/26” to “reduce their administrative costs by approximately 50 per cent".

Under the move ICBs will be “strategic commissioners” focusing on “providing system leadership for population health, setting evidence-based and long-term population heath strategy and working as healthcare payers to deliver this, maximising the value that can be created from available resources".