Shropdoc decision unites all political groups on council to seek ‘urgent clarification’

Commissioners at NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin have announced their intention to award the GP out-of-hours service contract to Medvivo and the contracting process is currently being evaluated.

Councillor Kelly Middleton (Labour, Woodside), the council’s cabinet member for public health, told Thursday’s full Telford & Wrekin Council meeting that Medvivo is “owned by American venture capitalists”.

She said the decision “flies in the face of logic” as current operator Shropdoc has a “strong rapport with the community”.

Shropdoc is a cooperative of GPs, providing a range of services, including the NHS 111 service and urgent care centres.

Councillor Middleton said the NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin decision “needs urgent reconsideration”.

“It is a decision made by unelected health bosses ignoring the wishes of the population,” she added.

The full Telford & Wrekin Council met on Thursday. Picture: LDRS

The motion was seconded by Lib Dem group leader Councillor Bill Tomlinson (Shawbirch & Dothill).

The council voted without further debate to unanimously support a move to seek urgent clarification from NHS Telford and Wrekin that any new contract will ensure there is no decrease in the services based at the Princess Royal Hospital currently provided by Shropdoc.

NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin says as it is still in a ‘standstill period’, there are legal restrictions on the extent of information that it can share.

But it has already announced that the “service specification has not been changed from what is presently provided by Shropdoc, the current provider".

“All elements of the contract have been retained within the service specification, and there is no difference to what is currently being delivered.”