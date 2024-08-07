Care home going from 'strength to strength' following 'good' CQC rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Oldbury Grange, a 69-bed nursing home in Bridgnorth, Shropshire has achieved an overall ‘Good’ rating following an inspection from the care home regulator, the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The home achieved the rating across all five of the CQC’s assessment criteria; safe, effective, responsive, caring and well-led.

Oldbury, which provides residential, dementia, nursing, respite and palliative care, had an unannounced visit from inspectors in June. It is the CQC’s first inspection since Oldbury Grange changed hands in 2023.

The home was previously run by Morris Care Limited and during an inspection in 2022 was told it required improvement.

The CQC report states that residents told inspectors "staff treated them with kindness and respect" and that they were "supported to have maximum choice and control over their lives".

The report concludes there were "enough suitably trained and competent staff to meet people’s needs" and that "people were supported to pursue hobbies of interest to them and maintain relationships with their friends and relatives."

The CQC rating comes as the home announces the appointment of new care home manager, Jodie Haines.

Jodie, who has been serving as interim manager at Oldbury, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded a ‘Good’ rating from the CQC. This well-deserved acknowledgement is testament to the professionalism and passion the team has for caring for every single resident in our care.

"Our carers work tirelessly to ensure that our residents feel safe, well-looked after and are always treated with dignity and respect.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead Oldbury Grange into its next new era and I am determined that the home will continue to go from strength to strength.

"I am excited for what we can achieve here at Oldbury Grange, and I am looking forward to continuing to work with residents and their families to make this the best nursing home in Shropshire.”