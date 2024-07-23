Nominate your hospital hero – trust launches Shropshire Star Public Recognition Award

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), has once again teamed up with the Shropshire Star to give people across Shropshire and Mid-Wales the chance to nominate teams or individuals who have made a remarkable contribution or have shown exceptional compassion and dedication in their role.

The Shropshire Star Public Recognition Award is a particularly special award because the nominations are made by members of the public – followed by a public vote to choose the winner.

People are being asked to nominate their hospital heroes.

It provides the people of Shropshire with a wonderful opportunity to ensure their hospital heroes receive the recognition they deserve.

To nominate a hospital hero people can visit www.trustawards.co.uk/shropshirestar.

The nominations will be shortlisted and followed by a public vote, so people can have their say on the winner.

Louise Barnett, Chief Executive at SaTH said the award provided a great way for the public recognise their hospital heroes.

She said: “The Shropshire Star Public Recognition Award is a really special award as the winner will be nominated, and voted for, by you, our valued members of our community, who are the reason we do what we do.

“This award celebrates the outstanding dedication and commitment of our colleagues and teams, and the truly wonderful work that they do every day in our hospitals and the wider community.

Louise Barnett, chief executive of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

“This is a great opportunity to recognise and celebrate the fantastic contribution that colleagues and volunteers make, whether in frontline teams, or working behind the scenes, to support you – our patients, families and communities.

“I would like to say a big thank you to the Shropshire Star for once again teaming up with us on this highly coveted award.”

Last year’s winner of the Shropshire Star Public Recognition Award was the team from Royal Shrewsbury Hospital’s ‘Short Stay’ Ward 22, which was nominated for going “over and above” as they cared for a patient at the end of his life.

The winners of the 2023 Shropshire Star Public Recognition Award was Royal Shrewsbury Hospital's Ward 22 (Short Stay) team.

The closing date for nominations for this year's award is Friday, August 16.

SaTH, which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, will hold its Trust Celebratory Awards on Friday, November 15.