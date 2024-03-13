New home for Shrewsbury acupuncture clinic after 22 years

Dr Daian Zou, a graduate of the Traditional Chinese Medicine University, Hu Nan Province, China moved her business from St John's Hill, in Shrewsbury town centre, to 2-3 School Chambers, near the town's main library in Castle Gates.

It is now known as St John’s Acupuncture Clinic.

Dr Zou began her practice in both conventional and Chinese medicine in hospitals in China before completing an Advanced Training Programme in Acupuncture in the attached hospital, TCM University of Hu Nan Province. In 1999 she moved to the UK and worked at clinics in London, Hampshire and Shropshire.

As well as offering acupuncture, Dr Zou offers herbal treatments, Japanese style reflexology, a full health screening including blood tests, massage and a massage manipulation technique called Tuina.

“I have moved to a much larger premises with four treatment rooms and it’s a much brighter, more modern space from which I can welcome and treat a range of clients.

“I help people with pretty much any issue and some of my clients come to me as part of their wellness regime in order to prevent illness.

“But I specialize in fertility issues, weight problems, skin conditions, anxiety and depression, immunity, blood pressure and other health issues. It’s about balancing the body and helping the body to heal and restoring natural equilibrium.

“I have redecorated the new premises and it offers an open and welcoming reception and a number of treatment rooms from which I can treat people in comfort and help them to relax.

“I think it’s really important to keep businesses in the town centre when we can so that Shrewsbury continues to be a busy and thriving place for people to come and visit and enjoy.”

For more information about St John’s Acupuncture Clinic, visit sjhill.co.uk

The clinic can be contacted on 01743 350358 or sales@sjhill.co.uk