Hope House urges people to 'do something amazing' in support for 2024

From skydiving daredevils to runners signing up for their first race, from walking along the beautiful banks of the Llangollen Canal or eating cake as part of Eat Cake Week, there are a host of Hope House events and challenges already available for people to sign up to.

Alison Marsh, head of fundraising at the charity, said they had been overwhelmed with the support throughout 2023, and encouraged people to be ready to go again in January.

She said: "We have been blown away by the support we received from our supporters throughout 2023. From our amazing events such as Eat Cake Week, our Cycle Challenge, the Llangollen Canal Walk, and our four incredible Dark Runs to our raffles and Final Moments Matter campaign which raised over £620,000 in just 36 hours, the support we have had over the last year has been nothing short of incredible.

"However, come January 1 we start again from zero and we need our wonderful community to support again to help us raise the money we need to make sure can be here for those that need us the most."

The hospices currently need £7.5 million every year to maintain the level of care they provide for the community.

"We have lots planned for 2023 and to kick start the year we have made some brilliant events live for people to sign up to on our website," said Alison.

“There really is something for everyone to take part in.

“For those not in a position to sign up to an event just yet but would still like to support the hospices, then you can make a regular monthly gift donation, or sign up to play the Hope House Lottery for as little as £1 a week, and they could win prizes of up to £1,000 a week.”

For information on available events visit www.hopehouse.org.uk, call the fundraising office on 01691 671671, or email fundraising@hopehouse.org.uk.