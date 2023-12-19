Residents moved after Oswestry care home closes with 'a week's notice'

The Hartlands Rest Home was a residential home that provided accommodation and personal care for up to 21 people aged 60 and over.

It closed on Friday, and Shropshire Council says it has worked with families and other companies to move 10 residents into new homes.

A spokesman for the council said it had not expected the closure and had been working with the owner for "some weeks due to some quality issues and a recent poor CQC inspection outcome".