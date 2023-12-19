Shropshire Star
Residents moved after Oswestry care home closes with 'a week's notice'

An Oswestry care home has closed with "a week's notice", according to Shropshire Council.

By Dominic Robertson
The care home has been closed by its owner, according to Shropshire Council. Picture: Google.

The Hartlands Rest Home was a residential home that provided accommodation and personal care for up to 21 people aged 60 and over.

It closed on Friday, and Shropshire Council says it has worked with families and other companies to move 10 residents into new homes.

A spokesman for the council said it had not expected the closure and had been working with the owner for "some weeks due to some quality issues and a recent poor CQC inspection outcome".

