Shropshire tenants urged not to 'suffer in silence' with damp and mould this winter

Private renting tenants across Shropshire are being encouraged to report damp and mould issues to their landlords, to help reduce serious health problems associated with black mould.

Condensation can become a problem in many homes, especially as temperatures drop in winter. Black mould can cause serious health problems, particularly to those with breathing problems such as asthma or underlying health issues, as it releases spores into the air which are then breathed in.

Now, leaders at Shropshire Council are encouraging those suffering with damp and mould issues in their homes to ask their landlords to investigate the issue and to get in contact if improvements aren't made.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and assets, said: “As a council we are committed to ensuring that rented accommodation is free from serious hazards and, now winter is here, damp and mould can be a real problem.

“Tenants must not suffer in silence from mould and should ask their landlords to work to investigate why there is mould in a property. This could be due to a number of factors, but cannot be ignored or put down purely to the tenant’s/tenants’ lifestyle.

“If, after contacting your landlord, there has been no improvement, then contact our housing enforcement team for advice on what to do next. We work closely with social landlords with properties in Shropshire, and they share our aim to address damp and mould. Please report issues to them and they will help.

“We know most landlords are responsible and are willing to comply with their obligations to ensure tenants have warm homes that are not cold and damp, which will help to improve their health and wellbeing. Landlords, irrespective of whether they own a single home or multiple homes, should adopt a proactive approach to the identification and tackling of damp and mould.

“They should understand the condition of their homes and adopt a preventative approach when dealing with damp and mould: improving ventilation, energy efficiency and addressing any defects before damp and mould becomes an issue, and before a complaint is made to the council.”

The Government has launched its Make it Right Campaign, to ensure those living in social housing who have issues with their home know their rights, know how to complain, and feel empowered in the knowledge that their voice will be heard.

More information is available online at: socialhousingcomplaints.campaign.gov.uk.