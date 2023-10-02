Words of comfort for hospice patients from kind-hearted primary school pupils

Mandy Reynolds, Ward Manager at Severn Hospice in Apley, wit the booklet in the communal area on the ward.

11-year-old pupils from last year’s Class 6KS at St Matthew’s C of E (Aided) Primary School and Nursery Centre in Donnington Wood, Telford, sent a selection of hand-written poems to a local hospice with the aim of giving comfort and joy to those within their care.

Inspired by the work of poet, writer, lyricist and musician Benjamin Zephaniah, pupils focused on one of their three school values ‘respect’ and wrote the poems to lift the spirits of residents and patients in local care homes and hospices.

Staff at the hospice said they were extremely touched to receive three poems and as a result have decided to share these in a special booklet which will be available to patients, their families and friends and carers at their Shrewsbury and Telford hospices.

The poems highlight the importance of human connection and how people rely on one another each day.

Mandy Reynolds, Ward Manager at Severn Hospice said: “It’s incredibly heart-warming to know that we are in the thoughts of our youngest citizens and that they wanted to provide comfort through poetry. I know the poems will provide great warmth to those within our care, and amongst our staff too.”

Each year, Severn Hospice provides care and support to thousands of people living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

The support is free of charge but is not without cost. The charity has to raise £2 of every £3 it spends, and this comes from its lottery, fundraising and donations.

The hospice care goes beyond wards and provides not only for clinical needs but also gives emotional, spiritual, and therapeutic support.

Poetry and mindfulness are part of that approach and it has dedicated a channel to poems on YouTube.

Poets were asked to donate words that would lift spirits, aid comfort and help those in time of reflection.