Residents urged to share experiences on GP access

Councillor Paul Watling and Simon Fogell, Chief Executive Officer at Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin

The local authority and Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin are urging people in the borough to share their experience of accessing their GP by filling out a survey.

The appeal follows the findings of the NHS England’s GP Patient Survey and concerns raised over the past years by residents to both Healthwatch and Telford & Wrekin Council.

Feedback has indicated some people in the borough are considerably less satisfied with their GP compared to other people’s GPs.

Councillor Paul Watling, cabinet member for adult social care and health systems said: “We are very concerned that in some areas of the borough people still find it difficult to get through on the phone with a GP, to get an appointment at a preferred time or with the GP of their choice.

“Together with Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin we are running a joint survey to understand how easy it is for people in every area of the borough to access their GP and what their experience is."

The councillor also said that Healthwatch will be undertaking visits to every GP practice in the borough over the coming months, to talk to staff and residents.

He added: “Following the survey results and the visits, Healthwatch will produce individual reports for each GP practice outlining people’s experience with their practice. These reports will be made public for our residents and shared with the NHS boards, to drive improvements.

“We know GPs are working very hard and that they are dealing with a high demand. We will continue to support them with our services to residents, to help reduce their pressures.

“At the same time, we can’t rest until issues with GP access are sorted and until all residents benefit from the best GP services possible, regardless of the area they live in.

Simon Fogell, Chief Executive Officer at Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin said: "Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin continue to receive reports that people are not satisfied with their GP.

“We want to hear directly from you about your own experiences of accessing your GP, the good, not-so-good or indifferent – they all matter.

“Your feedback is collected anonymously, this means you do not have to say who you are and you cannot be identified.

“We will use what people tell us, their truths, to share a report with Telford & Wrekin Council, the Integrated Care Board and Integrated Care System partners to show how you rate your GP service and what else people feel would improve services for them.”